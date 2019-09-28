× 1-pound baby nicknamed ‘Fighting Finn’ goes home with parents after spending over 100 days in hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Fighting Finn,” a premature baby born this summer who spent over 100 days in the NICU finally got to go home to live with his parents, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Finn James Hill was born at 24 weeks and 4 days at 7:36 p.m. to Jessica and Chris Hill.

He was born weighing one pound and two ounces with footprints barely larger than a penny.

He also had a compromised immune system and spent 113 days in the NICU at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando before he got to go home and live with his mom and dad.

The journey to their child’s homecoming wasn’t an easy one for the new parents.

Finn was born 15 weeks early following the Hills’ infertility struggle that lasted “9 long emotional years.”

Before giving up, they decided to try embryo adoption and adopted two embryos in December 2018.

On New Year’s Eve, they found out Jessica was pregnant with twins.

Unfortunately, they lost one of the babies.

Finn was then born on May 21 almost four months before his original Sept. 6 due date.

The Hills say Finn is an example to them that miracles do happen.

So far, they have raised $5,285 of their $18,000 goal.