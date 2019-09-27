Zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo travel to Thailand to train and educate other zookeepers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina zookeepers are now helping animals at zoos across the world.

Four zookeepers traveled to Thailand this summer to train and educate their colleagues at two zoos in that country.

It's part of a partnership with the nonprofit group Wild Welfare. The organization sends experienced zookeepers into countries to teach new techniques to fellow keepers.

The North Carolina zookeepers say in just a few days time, the zoos in Thailand made changes to their training and habitats that can make a major difference for the animals.

FOX8's Shannon Smith shows us in today's Zoo Filez.