Woman shot in Winston-Salem; police looking for shooter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A woman was shot in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, police say.
She was shot on the 2500 block of Druid Hills Drive.
Police responded to a reported shooting at Shorefair Drive at 3:20 p.m. after the victim had driven there from the Druid Hills Drive area.
She was apparently shot twice in a car.
Police are still looking for the shooter and say the shooting doesn't look random.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have reports that the shooter was firing from a car.
36.121709 -80.246021