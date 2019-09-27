Woman shot in Winston-Salem; police looking for shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A woman was shot in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, police say.

She was shot on the 2500 block of Druid Hills Drive.

Police responded to a reported shooting at Shorefair Drive at 3:20 p.m. after the victim had driven there from the Druid Hills Drive area.

She was apparently shot twice in a car.

Police are still looking for the shooter and say the shooting doesn't look random.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have reports that the shooter was firing from a car.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video