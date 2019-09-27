Woman killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer on I-85 south in Davidson County identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Thursday morning has been identified, according to Highway Patrol.

Demetria Neely, 28, of Salisbury, was killed when she was driving the wrong way and hit the rear axel of a tractor-trailer before hitting a blue SUV directly behind the trailer head-on.

Neely was reportedly driving the wrong way for about 10 to 15 miles before the crash.

Officials said Highway Patrol and Davidson County deputies tried to stop the vehicle when it crashed.

Thomasville police reportedly got in position and deployed stop sticks but they did not stop the vehicle.

Neely was not restrained and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

There were no other passengers in her car.

No one has been charged.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video