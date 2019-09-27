‘Who Killed Jennifer Short?’ – the podcast episode 6: ‘Lives changed forever’

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of people gather each August for a memorial ride to remember Jennifer Short. While the murder and kidnapping took place 17 years ago, the emotions are still raw. What happened that day changed the rest of the Short’s family’s lives forever, how they work, how they interact with others, even their decisions about having children. Investigators, family, and friends say they won’t rest until they find out who killed Jennifer Short.

