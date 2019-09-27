‘Who Killed Jennifer Short?’ – the podcast episode 5: ‘Whoever did this was just evil’

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Family members are disappointed and frustrated with an investigation that seems to be going nowhere. It’s been ten years since authorities released any new information about the Short family murders. The FBI is still working the case, but are they just spinning their wheels? It’s hard to know, since they refuse to answer many questions. We do know investigators are working the case a bit differently, searching out Jennifer’s old elementary school classmates.

