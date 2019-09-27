‘Who Killed Jennifer Short?’ – the podcast episode 5: ‘Whoever did this was just evil’

Posted 12:55 pm, September 27, 2019, by

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Family members are disappointed and frustrated with an investigation that seems to be going nowhere. It’s been ten years since authorities released any new information about the Short family murders. The FBI is still working the case, but are they just spinning their wheels? It’s hard to know, since they refuse to answer many questions. We do know investigators are working the case a bit differently, searching out Jennifer’s old elementary school classmates.

Subscribe to “Who Killed Jennifer Short”

iTunes
RSS
Spotify
Stitcher
Radio Public
Google Play
iHeart Radio
Tunein

Who Killed Jennifer Short? — read the web stories and watch the videos

Other FOX8 original podcasts

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.