Thieves steal smoker from Spring House Restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A local restaurant is without part of their cooking equipment after thieves came onto the property overnight.

Surveillance video captures thieves around 3 a.m. Thursday pulling into the Spring House Restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem.

The owner says his custom-made smoker was cut from its bolts and stolen.

"It's a little hurtful, frustrating, on some levels yeah it's sad," said Timothy Grandinetti, chef and owner of Spring House Restaurant.

When Grandinetti came into work Thursday he was surprised to see the smoker he always properly securers on the side of his business gone.

"Three hooligans, two waiting in the shadows -- they must have quickly cut the bolt. Another truck pulled up, quickly backed in," Grandinetti said.

Grandinetti uses the smoker for catering and special community events he hosts throughout the year.

"Every April on our anniversary we do a community hero's luncheon for the EMTs, firemen and policemen of Winston-Salem. We feed at least 300 of these community heroes every year," Grandinetti said.

The restaurant owner has been featured on Food Network's series "Chopped" and other TV show called "BBQ Stars."

"So for us, it's an integral piece of equipment," Grandinetti said.

The surveillance video shows the thieves leaving in a white pick-up truck with a red door.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department.