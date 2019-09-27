‘That’s an evil person’: Carjacker steals couple’s U-Haul, kills their dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A young man is heartbroken and angry after he says a carjacker attacked him, took off with his U-Haul and dog then shot the beloved pet to death, KTRK reports.

Matthew Schultz is asking for help to find the person he calls a monster.

Schultz says he pleaded for the carjacker to give him his dog back as he held on to the door of his U-Haul Sunday morning.

The dog, Mooshoo, was inside and the man who attacked him seconds earlier was reportedly behind the wheel.

Schultz was waiting in the parking lot of the Studio 6 Extended Stay where he was planning to move into a new apartment the next day.

"Out of nowhere, this guy comes and opens the door and punches me in the face. Punches me in the ribs. Rips me out of the U-Haul. Gets in. Starts peeling away," Schultz said.

A day went by before Schultz got the news from police that Mooshoo had been killed.

Schultz and his fiance', Blake Kollin, also had $4,000 stolen from them that they hoped to use for their new apartment.

Unfortunately, Schultz could not get a good look at the suspect.

"If someone can find this savage--this monster--not even a man...that's an evil person," Kollin said.

Schultz and Kollin have started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills, Mooshoo's burial and to start their lives over.