South Carolina senator calls for public health emergency, temporary ban of vapes, e-cigarettes

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina senator is calling for a ban on all vape products and a public health emergency while officials investigate possible health effects, according to WCSC.

Sen. Darrell Jackson said, “We have to get a grasp on what exactly it is about these chemicals that is making people so sick. A four-month ban will buy us time to study if these products are hurting South Carolinians.”

The senator issued his call with a letter to the governor on Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were more than 805 cases of lung injury connected to the use of e-cigarettes or vapes across nearly every state and 13 deaths had been reported.

In South Carolina, there have been 10 confirmed or probable cases of severe pulmonary illnesses connected with e-cigarette or vape use, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.