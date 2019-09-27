× South Carolina 1-year-old strangled to death in safety seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 1-year-old died after he was strangled to death by a child safety seat, according to WCSC.

On Sept. 18, officials found 1-year-old Nazir Austin unresponsive in the seat in his South Carolina home. The child had been strapped into the safety seat incorrectly.

EMS brought the child to a hospital where he died.

An autopsy revealed Austin was strangled by a car seat strap.

“The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident,” Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said, according to WCSC.”However, at this time, this death appears to be due to a tragic accident.”

The coroner added emphasized the importance of putting children in safety seats property and never leaving children in safety seats unattended.