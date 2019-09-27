Skydiver dies after crashing onto tractor-trailer on California highway

ACAMPO, Calif. — A skydiving jump turned deadly when a 28-year-old woman crashed onto a California highway, according to KTXL.

At about 2 p.m., Troopers say she was among seven parachutists all making the jump from the Lodi Parachute Center.

The woman crashed onto the back of a tractor-trailer and landed on the shoulder of Highway 99.

The other six people landed safely.

Details are unclear how the parachutists ended up over the busy highway. Witnesses, however, say there were strong winds.

KTXL reports this marks the seventh death at the Lodi Parachute Center since 2016.

In October of 2018, 62-year-old Nena Lowry Mason, of Colorado, died when her parachute malfunctioned.

