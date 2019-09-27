× Skydiver dies after crashing onto tractor-trailer on California highway

ACAMPO, Calif. — A skydiving jump turned deadly when a 28-year-old woman crashed onto a California highway, according to KTXL.

At about 2 p.m., Troopers say she was among seven parachutists all making the jump from the Lodi Parachute Center.

The woman crashed onto the back of a tractor-trailer and landed on the shoulder of Highway 99.

CHP also tells us the parachutist collided with the rear of a big rig trailer upon her descent. She then collided with the right shoulder of Highway 99 near Jahant Road. The 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ovFKNlQqUW — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 26, 2019

The other six people landed safely.

Details are unclear how the parachutists ended up over the busy highway. Witnesses, however, say there were strong winds.

A reminder that the southbound lane of Highway 99 near Jahant Road in Lodi is closed after a parachuter was killed by an apparent big rig, per CHP. The man on the parachute left from the Lodi Parachute Center. This marks the seventh death at the center since early 2016. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/u795n7PuWg — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 26, 2019

KTXL reports this marks the seventh death at the Lodi Parachute Center since 2016.

In October of 2018, 62-year-old Nena Lowry Mason, of Colorado, died when her parachute malfunctioned.