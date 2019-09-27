Showrooms looking for workers ahead of High Point Fall Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Fall Market in High Point is just three weeks away, and showrooms are looking for help.

Staffing agency Workforce Unlimited is looking to fill several positions including openings for general laborers, doormen, registrars, scanners, and coat and bag check attendants.

“In general, we staff I would say, 300-plus employees,” said Crystal Johnson, senior staffing manager at the Workforce Unlimited office in High Point.

Workforce Unlimited finds people to work for International Market Centers and individual showrooms during Market.

Century Furniture has relied on the agency to send helping hands during crunch time.

“There are tons of jobs that need to happen to get ready for market, but then after market, we sell all of this furniture and so it all has to be packaged back up and shipped back out of the showroom,” Vice President of Marketing Comer Wear said.

Teresa Walker is looking forward to her sixth year working Market.

She started as a registrar, but now works as a supervisor of several hospitality roles.

She strongly believes these jobs go a long way in making sure people have a great experience in the Triad.

“We never say we don't know the answer. We will always try to get an answer for our guests. We just want to make them feel welcomed and we always get feedback of our good Southern hospitality,” she said.

If you’re interested in a Fall Market job, contact Workforce Unlimited.

You can stop by the High Point office located at 1022 Hutton Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also visit the website or call the office at (336) 882-0084.

Johnson says it’s best to apply by Oct. 4.