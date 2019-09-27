Robert Garrison, best known for role as ‘Tommy’ in ‘The Karate Kid’, dies at 59

Robert Garrison, known for his role as Tommy in “The Karate Kid,” has died at the age of 59, according to TMZ.

Garrison passed away Friday morning in West Virginia after more than a month of kidney and liver issues, his sister-in-law told TMZ.

If you don’t remember the character from “The Karate Kid” by name, you may remember his famous line: “Get him a body bag! Yeah!”

The actor began his career in the late 1970s before the 1984 hit. He reprised the role in “Cobra Kai,” a 2019 YouTube TV series.