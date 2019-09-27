× Randolph County man facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges after a juvenile was exploited through social media, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Michael Aaron Collins, 23, of Sophia, was arrested Friday and charged with nine counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Randolph County deputies got a complaint Thursday referencing a child being exploited through the internet.

The release says investigators found evidence that a juvenile had been exploited and warrants for arrest were obtained for Collins.

After he was arrested and charged, he was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was given a $100,000 bond.

His first court appearance is set for Monday.