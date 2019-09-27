× NC man dies after contacting harmful bacteria from oysters he ate in Wilmington

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Cary man died Thursday, sick with a harmful bacteria he contracted after eating oysters in Wilmington, according to WTVD.

David Argay’s family friends say he was in the coastal city when he contracted vibrio.

By Thursday, he had died.

It is unclear which restaurant served the oysters in question.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that people most often contract vibrio infections by eating raw or under-cooked shellfish. That includes not only oysters but also clams, shrimp and scallops.

It’s also possible to contract vibrio after getting cuts and scrapes while fishing or swimming in oceans, sounds, rivers and streams.

The best way to avoid the bacteria is by making sure all seafood and shellfish is fully cooked before eating it. Swimmers should also be sure not to expose open wounds to seawater.

Infections such as these are more common during the summer months from May to October when there are more bacteria in the water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, vibrio is responsible for about 80,000 illnesses a year and about 100 deaths a year in the United States.