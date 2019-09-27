Mother of Winston-Salem man killed 2 years ago still searching for killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A mother in Winston-Salem is still searching for her son's killer nearly two years later.

Dontrell Warren was shot and killed outside his home on East 23rd Street in Winston-Salem on Oct. 18, 2017.

"I gave birth to this child. I watched him come in and I watched him leave at 21. That's so unfair," said Antoinette Warren, Dontrell Warren's mother.

Antoinette held her 21-year-old son as he took his last breath.

"I didn't expect him to die. I knew he was hurt, but I never expected him to die. It was hurtful to watch him gurgle his last breath," Antoinette said.

When she heard gunshots that night in October her heart sank.

Dontrell was walking up the steps to the family's front porch when he was shot four times in the back.

"I leaped across the coffee table trying to get to the door and my son stopped me. He said mom they still shooting you can't open the door," Antoinette said.

As the two year anniversary of her son's death approaches it's as if time froze. Antoinette still sits on the same front porch and asks herself the same question.

"I don't know why and I just want to ask this young man why, why! What did he do that? Why him?" Antoinette said.

No closer to an answer, or getting her son's killer off the street. She prays someone speaks up so her family can find peace.

"I believe in what God can do and when he do it, it's good," Antoinette said.

Anyone with information about this shooting needs to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.