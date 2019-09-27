× Man dies from gunshot wound after overnight shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem overnight, and detectives are working to identify who may be responsible.

At about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, police responding to a shooting at 2022 Bloomfield Drive.

Police found 31-year-old Angel Tapia-Salinas with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

Police say multiple people were at the scene and have cooperated with investigators. However, no people of interest have been identified and no one has been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.