Lexington family remembers missing mom who disappeared 25 years ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A family in Lexington is the definition of never giving up hope.

Debra Jean Asbury disappeared 25 years ago on Sept. 26, 1994.

"I woke up for the past 25 years, every morning with the hopes that she would knock on my door," said Julie Friday, Asbury's sister.

Lexington police believe Asbury left her house on Westside Drive and walked down the street towards a neighborhood convenience store to meet someone.

Asbury left behind her purse, along with her keys and ID. She's never been heard from since.

"If she's out there and she hears us, we miss her and we just want her to come home," said Courtney Patterson, Asbury's daughter.

Asbury's loved ones came back to Westside Drive on the 25-year anniversary of her disappearance to release balloons in her memory.

Family members took turns reflecting on the time they got to spend with Asbury and how they wish those memories hadn't been cut short.

"It's not fair that I didn't get that chance with her. It's not fair that I can't call my mom up because somebody took her from me," Patterson said.

As balloons soared high into the sky, the only thing keeping the family grounded was each other and their vow to never stop searching.

"I can say I'm done and two months later I'm doing it again and there's no stopping it. I can't stop it. I feel like that's what I'm supposed to do is just keep looking for her," Patterson said.

If you know anything about this missing person's case you are asked to call Lexington police immediately.