× High Point man arrested as 3rd murder suspect after homicide at Winston-Salem sweepstakes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Another man now faces a murder charge more than a year after a man was killed at a Winston-Salem sweepstakes.

Michael Alexander McConnell, 37, of High Point, is charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

McConnell is the third man arrested in the killing of 53-year-old Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr. at The Hook sweepstakes on Kernersville Road on Dec. 11, 2017.

He is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Prince Charles McDonald, 33, of High Point, was arrested in February 2018 charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Demetrius Lamont Gainey, 37, of Winston-Salem, was arrested in December 2017 in connection with the homicide and charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and parole violation.