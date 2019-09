× FOX8, A Cleaner World and Cover the City join to give warmth and love to those experiencing homelessness

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 3, warm your heart every Wednesday in October as FOX8 and A Cleaner World help Cover the City.

Take your new or slightly used blankets to any A Cleaner World location. Once cleaned, all donated blankets are given to local charities including The Salvation Army to help keep people warm during frigid cold times.