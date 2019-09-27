Check out the free Triad Shelter and Rescue Dog Show/Adoption Fair in Jamestown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Sparky Foundation is holding its inaugural Triad Shelter and Rescue Dog Show/Adoption Fair at City Lake Park in Jamestown. Come out Saturday, Sept. 28, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is free.

“Dogs, you put them on a leash or put them behind a cage, and they can be totally different animals than when you can interact with them and see them in their element, having fun,” says Melissa Young, a co-organizer of this event. She is hoping the relaxed environment will help people gauge how compatible a new pet would be with their family.

Twenty rescues from around the Piedmont Triad and a handful of local shelters will have pets available for adoption, but it gets better... There will be food trucks, a mobile veterinarian, mobile dog groomer, music and local vendors selling all things about pets.

You are welcome to bring your pet, as long as it’s on a leash, and if you have a dog who loves to dress up, there is a pageant at 4 p.m.

This is a family event that will keep everyone entertained and well-fed all day.