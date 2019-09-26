× White supremacist propaganda found at Winston-Salem synagogue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — White supremacist propaganda was found last week at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem and on an online blog naming the synagogue. Officials at Temple Emanuel are enhancing their security for the High Holy Days in response to the discovery, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Vivian Smith, the president of Temple Emanuel, sent an email to the synagogue’s congregants last Friday, informing them about the incidents. The synagogue reported the matter to Winston-Salem police, the FBI, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network, the latter two of which are based in New York City, according to the email.

Smith’s email indicates that perpetrators have been identified. Police officers who provide security at the synagogue are aware of the incident, the email says, and will take increase their vigilance in protecting the congregants.

“Although that is very disturbing, we have been informed by the authorities that there is no immediate threat to Temple Emanuel or our members,” the email said, according to the Journal. “We are implementing enhanced security measures throughout the High Holy Days.”

The first of the Jewish holy days is Rosh Hashana or the Jewish New Year, which begins at sunset on Sunday and ends at nightfall Tuesday.

“We are taking this incident seriously,” Smith said Tuesday. “And we greatly appreciate our community’s concern.”