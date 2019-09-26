Teenager faces charges for allegedly chasing grandfather with knife after denied more tomatoes at dinner

Katie Jade Gates

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — When her grandparents said she couldn’t have any more tomatoes, she allegedly pulled a knife, according to WOFL.

Katie Jade Gates, 19, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a victim over the age of 85.

Gates and her grandparents were reportedly having dinner at home on Sept. 12 when the situation escalated

“She wanted to eat more than her fair share of tomatoes at the dinner table,” her grandmother told law enforcement, WOFL reports.

According to the incident report, that’s when Gates threw a water bottle toward her grandfather and a pack of cigarettes that hit her grandmother’s eye.

Her grandfather confronted her, and she reacted by allegedly grabbing a knife and chasing him with it and shouting, “Motherf*****, I’ll stab you in your f****** face.”

