Parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on heroin, police say

WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two parents were arrested after their 11-month-old infant overdosed on heroin, WPVI reports.

Kristen Bristow and Charles Salzman Jr. are charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.

First responders came to a home Wednesday night after a family member found the child unresponsive.

Police said the parents used heroin and fell asleep in their car with their child while they were parked behind their house.

The child then found the heroin and ingested it, police said. The child required three doses of Narcan.

Authorities found numerous bags of heroin/fentanyl in the family’s home.