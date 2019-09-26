Man arrested after shootings spark manhunt from Thomasville to Charlotte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after two people were shot in Thomasville and High point and two cars were stolen in Thomasville and Charlotte, according to WSOC. It's unclear exactly how the suspect is connected to the crimes.

Wednesday evening, Thomasville police say a person was shot in the face in the back of the Thomasville Inn, located at 407 National Highway.

Two suspects then drove to South Main Street in High Point, where one suspect shot the other and pushed him out of the vehicle at the Sunoco Gas Station, located at 2010 S. Main St.

Both victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The person shot at the Thomasville Inn is in critical condition. The person shot on South Main Street was shot more than once and is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was driving a stolen black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu,

Later, at about 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, a man driving the stolen Malibu showed up in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex on Lewis Street at Ikea Boulevard, according to Charlotte police.

He reportedly robbed three women in a car at gunpoint and stole their 2013 Chevrolet Impala before driving away. No one was injured.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, police found the stolen Chevrolet Impala on the 3500 block of Fincher Boulevard after someone reported a broken down vehicle in the street. Officers did not find the suspect at the scene.

Police have not released the suspect's name, but police had been searching for a white man who is about 30 years old with very short hair. He has large gauge earrings and multiple tattoos including on his face.