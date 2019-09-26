Local woman’s career takes her from FOX8 intern to news director to owner of her own company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a business that never stops.

There’s always a story to chase, an angle to follow-up on.

That’s exactly what Pam Cook fell in love with.

She started as a FOX8 intern in 1988 while she was a student at Appalachian State University.

She drove from Boone to High Point four days a week.

“I was fortunate to get hired as an editorial assistant and work my way up to weekend assignment editor, all before I graduated,” she said.

Cook kept moving up in her career and eventually became a news director — the person in charge of managing an entire news team.

In 2010, Cook’s career shifted to public relations.

She started her company Pam Cook Communications.

Cook still telling stories, but her focus now is making sure community-driven organizations, mostly non-profits, get the media attention they need.

“So that they can get their story across in an effective way and make you interested so the public can be interested in following-up and getting involved,” Cook said.

Some of the organizations she works with include Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, Petty Family Foundation, Girl Scouts Peaks to Piedmont and Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care.

Cook appreciates still using her passion for storytelling in a way that enhances the way local groups connect with their communities.

“Obviously, the money for different causes is huge, but to be able to give them the exposure, that's a win.”