It appears Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the Super Bowl LIV halftime performers.

The two singers seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday.

Lopez posted a picture of a woman that appears to be Shakira with the caption: “This is happening. 🌎 02.02.20.”

Shakira also posted a picture of a woman who looks like Lopez with the caption: “Get ready 🌎 02.02.20.”

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.