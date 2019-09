× I-40 west shut down in Greensboro after crash with injuries, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Interstate 40 west was shut down after a crash, according to Greensboro police.

The road was closed at Exit 221 for South Elm Eugene Street.

Police say injuries were reported, but it is unclear how severe those injuries are.

The N.C. Department of Transportation expects the scene to clear by 1 p.m.