House releases declassified whistleblower complaint alleging President Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden to help 2020 election bid

Watch Live at 9 a.m.: National intelligence director to testify regarding whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON — The whistleblower complaint, filed by an anonymous person with the intelligence community inspector general including allegations about President Donald Trump’s conduct, has been officially declassified and released by the House Intelligence Committee.

The whistleblower’s complaint — which was hand-delivered to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for lawmakers to review — deals, at least in part, with a phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. A memo of the conversation released by the White House shows Trump repeatedly asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Read the unclassified whistleblower complaint here.

Read the memorandum of President Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president here.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

Even before the whistleblower complaint was made available to lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday declared Trump had betrayed his oath of office and announced she was opening a formal impeachment inquiry into the President.

Trump has downplayed the significance of the complaint, claiming the whistleblower is partisan and his conversations with foreign leaders have been “appropriate.”

Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, said the whistleblower complaint points to “further evidence to seek” including “other witnesses to find, and documents, as well as witnesses who would corroborate what he or she is complaining, is an urgent and credible concern.”

Swalwell described the complaint as a “five-alarm concern,” echoing strong rhetoric from other Democratic lawmakers who viewed the document Wednesday.

While most lawmakers declined to comment on the complaint Wednesday, some Republicans did push back on the way Democrats were framing the document.

Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah told CNN after viewing the complaint that he has “no concerns” and that “there’s nothing in there that changes the way I felt” earlier in the day when he had expressed support for Trump’s accounting of events.

Schiff’s letter to Maguire comes the same day the acting DNI director rebuked a Washington Post report stating that he threatened to resign if the White House tried to restrict his testimony before Congress.

“I have never quit anything in my life, and I am not going to start now,” he said of the report. “I am committed to leading the Intelligence Community to address the diverse and complex threats facing our nation.”