High Point man accused of sexual battery, crimes against nature in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A High Point man is facing sex crime charges in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

John Dorsey Caldwell Jr., 52, is charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of crimes against nature.

In August 2018, Winston-Salem police received a report of Caldwell having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Following an investigation, Caldwell was charged. He was arrested in Greensboro on July 25.

Caldwell had a preliminary court date set for Sept. 26.