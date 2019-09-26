× Cone Health in Greensboro reports first vaping death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health in Greensboro confirmed to FOX8 Thursday morning its first death due to vaping.

No other information about the patient has been released.

Officials at hospitals in the Piedmont Triad have said they are seeing a spike in the number of patients admitted for pulmonary disease caused by vaping.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that as of Thursday morning, 40 vaping cases have been reported in individuals in North Carolina ranging in age from 16 to 72 years.

NCDHHS says patients are experiencing “severe respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath. Patients also reported experiencing fever, fatigue, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.”