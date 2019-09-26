Car crashes into automotive shop in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A car crashed into a commercial building in High Point on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3:45 p.m. at AHM Automotive Inc., at 3502 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker said highway patrol transferred the call to High Point police because it was in the city limits.

There was an issue with HPPD responding, so a trooper was sent to the scene and arrived at 5:42 p.m., Baker said.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene saw the driver out of the car and walking around.

The driver told troopers his brake pedal malfunctioned, causing him to crash.

No one inside the business was injured.