Business I-85 south closed after car driving wrong way crashes into tractor-trailer

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Business Interstate 85 shut down all southbound lanes Thursday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The road is closed before Exit 96 for U.S. 64.

Officials say the situation began with Highway Patrol and Davidson County deputies trying to stop the vehicle when it crashed.

Deputies say a woman driving north in the southbound lanes hit a tractor-trailer.

A car and SUV were also involved.

NCDOT reports the incident began at 10:10 a.m. and may clear by 11:10 a.m.