Arrest made in 2018 homicide in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a 2018 homicide in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jeremiah Brown, 23, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder and was also served with felony warrants unrelated to the homicide.

On Dec. 12, 2018, officers came to 2004 Veasley Street where they found Krystal Dell Avery, 32, dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed Avery’s death was a homicide.

Brown was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.