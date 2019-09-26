School community remembers 13-year-old boy who died a week after he was beaten up at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — A 13-year-old student from California died Tuesday, just over a week after a vicious fight at his middle school.

Part of that fight was caught on camera. Now, the two other kids involved are in custody.

A Landmark Middle School mother cried at the news that Diego, the eighth-grader who was beaten up on campus more than a week ago, has been declared clinically dead.

"No parent should have to bury their child," Jasmine Minori, Diego's mother, said.

The two boys in this cell phone video were arrested.

They are accused of punching their classmate, hitting him so hard, that he fell into a concrete pillar.

The Moreno Valley superintendent urged students and parents to anonymously report concerns they have.

"I want to reassure our parents and our community that safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we have additional measures in place to keep them safer than they've ever been," said Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora.

The Minori family came to the school with homemade signs, balloons, and candles in memory of Diego.

The campus has its own anti-bullying signs that have been up for over a year.

"It starts at home," Minori said. "It starts at home. Yes, we want to point the finger at the school, and while the school is partially responsible for our kids while were here, I just feel the kids of today. They just, they fear nothing. They have no consequences."

Student Sofia Aparicio was near the fight but could not see much and does not know why it started.

She said Diego and the suspects were all honor students.

"For me, like, the incident that happened, it was sad," Aparicio said. "I knew him. After today, after I found out, it was just really upsetting."

Both boys involved in the fight are in juvenile custody.

They're charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

A remembrance ceremony for Diego will be held at the middle school Thursday night.