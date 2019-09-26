12-year-old girl dies on her birthday after hit by stray bullet in her living room

HARVEY, Ill. — It was her 12th birthday when she died, the day after she was hit by a stray bullet in her home, according to WLS.

Kentavia Blackful, a fifth-grade honor student, was sitting in her family’s living room in Harvey, Illinois, when shots were fired at someone on the front steps outside.

The bullet shot through a window and hit the back of the girl’s head.

As the president of her school’s student council and a member of both the school’s math team and basketball team, the family says she set a great example.

“She was the ideal big sister, the ideal role model for any kid,” Kenneth Donner, Blackful’s grandfather, told WLS.

The family was still setting up her party when she was shot.

No one is in custody, and there is a $3,500 reward for information.