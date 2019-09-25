Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in front of child in High Point; victim in critical condition

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in critical condition, and a woman was arrested after a High Point stabbing, police report.

A woman reportedly stabbed a man on West Ward Avenue and South Elm Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was in surgery early Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault in the presence of a minor.

She's being held at the Guilford County Detention Center without bond.

 

