South Carolina mail carrier killed in shooting while delivering mail

Posted 9:46 am, September 25, 2019, by

ANDREWS, S.C. — A woman was delivering mail when she was shot and killed in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, according to WCSC.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service said 64-year-old Irene Pressley was killed on her route and was found dead on Monday.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide.

If caught and convicted, the suspect could face the federal death penalty, according to WCSC.

The United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects.

