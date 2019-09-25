South Carolina mail carrier killed in shooting while delivering mail

ANDREWS, S.C. — A woman was delivering mail when she was shot and killed in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, according to WCSC.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service said 64-year-old Irene Pressley was killed on her route and was found dead on Monday.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide.

If caught and convicted, the suspect could face the federal death penalty, according to WCSC.

The United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects.