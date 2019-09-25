Some people concerned about continued growth in northern High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Growth in northern High Point is attracting more businesses and more homes, but not everyone thinks the growth is great.

People living near Barrow Road had plenty to say on social media about the possibility of more home beings added to their community.

“I'm actually surprised that they would build in that area there. I think we have enough development," said Gerald Little, a resident.

"I just think that we're all kind of curious as to what the city is thinking," said Josephine Johnson, another resident.

A representative at Windsor Investors said they've asked Guilford County for permission to rezone the property on Barrow Road and to be annexed to the city of High Point. Their goal is to put around 80 single-family homes on the 26 acres.

“So much development, so much. I didn't know there would be this much going on," Little said.

Several people living in the area worry that with the amount of traffic already on their roads, things are going to get too congested.

“They're going to have to build more roads and widen the roads we have right now just like Skeet Club," Little said.

Parents are also concerned that more people living in this area could impact their schools.

“Are they going to be redistricting or what's going to happen?" Johnson asked.

“I don't disagree with expansion, with and building, but there has to be a limit," Little said.

High Point city officials told FOX8 that this proposal is in its early stages. They'll be reviewing it and taking those concerns into consideration. There is a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 22.