Photo goes viral after young man stops to pray over Florida deputy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A young man stopped to pray with a Florida deputy at a Zaxby’s, and the photo has since gone viral.

According to WFLA, Justin Tucker, the wife of Deputy Cameron Tucker, snapped the photo on Saturday.

“Tonight was a night that I will never forget,” Justine Tucker wrote. “This picture is a reminder of God’s constant love and perfect timing.”

She said a young man named Juan approached them at the restaurant and asked if he could pray over the deputy and his protection.

“After crying my eyes out we got to have an amazing conversation with this gentleman,” she said. “He was on FIRE for God and you could feel His presence in the room. He said that he had felt compelled to talk to us and to pray over Cameron.”

By Wednesday, the post had more than 21,000 shares and 44,000 reactions.