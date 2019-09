× Part of US 29 south closed after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash shut down a stretch of U.S. 29 south in Greensboro, according to the N.C Department of Transportation.

The road is closed near Cone Boulevard.

The incident began at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, and officials do not expect the scene to clear until 12 p.m.

FOX8 has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.