New baseball fans love the High Point Rockers

Posted 10:20 pm, September 25, 2019, by

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Whitesell family from High Point were not big baseball fans, but when High Point landed a team in the Atlantic League and built a new stadium to house the team, the Whitesell’s bought season tickets and new fans were born.

Not just baseball fans but Rockers fans.

The family attended over 60 home games and are happy they did because of the family time together, reconnecting with old friends and making new ones, even with many of the players.

They are hoping that even more people get behind the team in 2020.

