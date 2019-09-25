Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash with an SUV, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, 43-year-old Anthony Monte Williams, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle north on Indiana Avenue.

A 2010 GMC Acadia was headed west on Alspaugh Drive.

At the intersection, the two vehicles collided for unknown reasons, according to police.

Williams was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was treated on scene for minor injuries.