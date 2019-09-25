Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Winston-Salem

Posted 2:27 pm, September 25, 2019, by

Sam Walter/WGHP

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash with an SUV, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, 43-year-old Anthony Monte Williams, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle north on Indiana Avenue.

A 2010 GMC Acadia was headed west on Alspaugh Drive.

At the intersection, the two vehicles collided for unknown reasons, according to police.

Williams was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.