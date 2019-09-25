House fire forces High Point family to start over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A family was forced to start over after a fire gutted their home in High Point.

A mom and her two sons were inside the house on South Road when the flames took over.

Thankfully, they were able to make it out safely, but they escaped with virtually nothing.

Amber Childress says her 9-year-old son woke her up in a panic early Friday morning.

"He kept saying, 'no mom there's a fire, hurry there's a fire', and I'm like where? He pointed at the couch and I kept looking and I'm like there is a little bit of smoke," Childress said.

It was shortly after the two spotted smoke rising from the cushion that the situation went from bad to worse.

"You could see flames as soon as he lifted the cushion and that's when I'm like, 'oh God I've got to get them out,'" Childress said.

Childress rushed her two boys out the front door and contemplated running back inside, but instead, she watched in agony as firefighters battled the blaze.

"I just kept standing there. I stood there for like three and a half hours just watching my house burn," Childress said.

Childress did not have renter's insurance, which is a mistake she says she'll never make again.

She also learned the fire started when her youngest son was playing with a lighter.

She says she learned a hard but important lesson that she hopes other parents can learn from.

"This is the absolute worst thing I've ever been through and I don't wish it upon anybody. That's why I said people really need to talk to their kids. Even if you think you've got the best kid in the world talk to them and let them know this can happen," Childress said.

She tells FOX8 despite this horrible mistake she's just grateful her son came and woke her up when he did. He will be attending a fire safety class as long as needed.