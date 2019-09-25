Homicide investigation underway in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Wilkes County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

At 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, the Wilkes County Communications Center got a report that someone might be dead at a home on Conley Shomaker Road in the Ferguson community.

Deputies and medical personnel went to the home and found a person, only described as a male, dead inside from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect is in custody. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the deceased or the name of the suspect at this time.

