Homeowner speaks out after man shot, killed at home on Filbert Place in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Tuesday night's fatal shooting marks the 13th homicide in the city so far this year.

Investigators say someone walked up to 31-year-old William McInnis, who was sitting on the stairs of a home on Filbert Place, had a brief conversation with him, and then opened fire.

"I'm right here on Filbert Street. I got shot in the chest," McInnis tells 911 dispatchers, moments after he was shot. "I'm right here at the house that used to be shot up at all time."

He later died.

There's a lengthy history to the home on Filbert Place.

FOX8 found at least five different police reports for that same address, just this past year.

"Since this murder occurred, I'm hoping something can be done," Bob Bryant said.

Bryant owns the home, which he calls a rooming house.

"We don't condone this at all. We try our very best to give people a safe place to live," he said.

Eight people can live inside. Bryant says these people leave shelters and are able to afford living there.

"A lot of them are very good people. Some of them are down on their luck. It's just a shame they can't get a real home for themselves," he said. "Our problem is not the people who live here. It's the people that come here."

People like the unknown suspect responsible for this most recent homicide.

"No, I didn't see who did it. But I got a towel on his wound right now, I'm applying pressure to it," Myeshia Carter told 911 dispatchers.

She tried to help McInnis and got on the phone with dispatchers.

Carter was sitting outside with him when it all unfolded.

"We got one boom, then pop-pop-pop-pop-pop. It just kept going. You could tell whoever did this, they wanted that man dead," she said. "That's what they wanted. They got what they wanted."

The community is now mourning the loss of one more life.

"Why in the world would you take this man's life?" Carter said.

But the question of how to protect people living in the neighborhood remains unanswered.

"Hopefully we can overcome this thing," Bryant said. "I wanna close [this house] down. But if I do, I put 13 people homeless."