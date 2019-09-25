High Point woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend in front of child; police say they attempted a cover-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police say a woman stabbed a man, then made up a story to tell officers.

At about 12 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported stabbing at 519-B West Ward Ave.

A woman said that her friend had arrived at her home "gushing blood" like he had been stabbed while walking to her home. During the call, the man also said he had been attacked by four men.

When police arrived, they found the 23-year-old victim who left the home with a stab wound to the chest.

The man claimed he paid a man for a ride to his girlfriend's house and, when he arrived, the man stabbed him.

As officers investigated, police determined that the report was untrue.

Police believe Shakita M. Polk, 26, of High Point, the victim's girlfriend, stabbed the man.

Polk said the victim went to her home while intoxicated and tried to initiate intimate contact, but she turned him down over concerns of infidelity.

A short time later, the victim reportedly went into the bedroom, where Polk was, and the woman stabbed him.

Polk and the victim allegedly agreed on a story to tell 911 dispatch.

Polk was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury as well as assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

She's being held at the Guilford County Detention Center without bond.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was in surgery early Wednesday morning.