Salvation Army announces Christmas assistance sign up dates

The Salvation Army will again be helping those in need this holiday season.

Christmas assistance sign-up starts in October.

Here are the 2019 Triad Christmas Assistance Schedules:

High Point

October 7-11, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (301 West Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260)

Mount Airy

October 21-25, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. & November 6, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 651 (S South St. Mt Airy, NC)

Greensboro

October 7-11, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (1001 Freeman Mill Road, Greensboro 27406)

Davidson County

October 7-12, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (314 W 9th Avenue Lexington, NC 27292)

Burlington

October 28-November 1, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (812 N Anthony Street, Burlington, NC, 27217)

Iredell County (1361 Caldwell Street, Statesville, NC 28625)

Tuesday October 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday October 30, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday October 31st, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday November 1st, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Asheboro (Randolph County applications are taken by Elementary Schools Social Worker)

October 1- 18

Richmond County (Applications taken by Department of Social Services)

October 1 – 18

Montgomery County (Applications taken by Montgomery County schools)

October 1- 18

Yadkin County

October 10 – 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Yadkinville United Methodist Church, 204 West Main Street, Yadkinville

Forsyth County

October 1-5 and Wednesday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at both Boys and Girls Clubs, 2100 Reynolds Park Road and 2850 New Walkertown Road. Saturday registration from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kernersville

October 7 – October 9. at our Kernersville Worship and Service Center, located at 440-D Park Centre Drive.

Stokes County

Christmas Applications will be taken during October, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Stokes County Department of Social Services, 1010 Main Street, Danbury, NC 27016