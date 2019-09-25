Guilford County mom in disbelief after son’s bus does not show up to take him to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Guilford County mom is in disbelief after her son’s school bus failed to take him to school Wednesday -- and it’s not the first time.

The problem began last week. After numerous calls and messages to Guilford County Schools transportation and little to no response, this mom is running out of options.

Rebecca Renteria’s son walks over to his bus stop just before 7 a.m. His bus is scheduled to arrive by 7:05 a.m.

As of last week, it hasn’t. A GCS spokesperson told FOX8 the original driver has not shown up for his shift the past few days.

“We’ve had spotty pick-up service. Have been told that there would be a second bus route that our son will be picked up at,” Renteria said.

GCS says a second bus did show up to make up for the first missed bus but did not go to the right stops. On Tuesday, the driver rolled right past Renteria’s son, making her late for work and her son late to school. GCS says there was a miscommunication between the zone supervisor and back-up driver.

“It’s very frustrating as a parent and as a student. Students arrive to school and have a routine that they do before school starts and when you’re bringing your child or they’re being dropped off as a second bus route as the Pledge of Allegiance is being said, they’ve already missed the start of their day,” Renteria said.

Renteria isn’t the only parent in the neighborhood fed up with school transportation.

“I myself have taken other parents' kids over the last week because those parents, of course, have to get to work and may not be able to wait in a car ride or line to drop off their kids. As a parent, as a community member, as a taxpayer, we’re being ignored. When we call we get voicemails. People don’t call back. People don’t communicate,” Renteria said.

She understands the need for more bus drivers but would appreciate better communication between GCS transportation and parents.

“If you’re anticipating a bus shortage and you’re going to have to run a second route, contact those parents perhaps the night before. Send out one of those robocalls that say, 'hey by the way you’re going to be on a second route,'” Renteria said.

If a parent has concerns over bus routes, GCS suggests parents contact their zone supervisor.