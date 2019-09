Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man is facing a criminal summons for a deadly crash in Winston-Salem.

On Wednesday, a judge issued a criminal summons for Juwan Allen Thomas, 27, of Winston-Salem, for misdemeanor death by vehicle.

This stems from a multi-car crash on Sept. 3 on U.S. 52 South near Germantown Road.

Joshua Ethan Vogler, 44, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He died on Sept. 11.